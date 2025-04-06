Tiempo 4/6/25: NYCLU releases updated 'Know Your Rights' guide amid federal immigration crackdown

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we examine the escalating anti-immigrant sentiment across the country.

The New York Civil Liberties Union is making sure New Yorkers know their rights if they are stopped by immigration enforcement agents or caught up in an immigration raid.

Joining us to discuss is Donna Lieberman, the executive director of the NYCLU. Lieberman shares what to know about the organization's updated "Know Your Rights" guide.

Also ahead on our show: discussing teen dating violence in New York City.

The nonprofit "The Healing Center" in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn will host its annual awareness walk in April in an effort to prevent dating violence among the Latino youth.

Plus, Tiempo speaks to a Latino high school senior from New Jersey who just got accepted into MIT and several other Ivy league schools.

The student is the first in his family to attend college. He joins Tiempo to share his educational journey.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.