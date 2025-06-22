Tiempo 6/22/25: Protests erupt across the US over Trump administration's immigration crackdown

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we examine recent public reaction and pushback to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown across the United States.

Large protests against federal immigration raids have erupted across the country, including right here in New York City.

Advocates rallied against the threats that have taken place during routine court appearances and at work sites. President Donald Trump recently directed federal immigration officials to prioritize deportations in Democratic-run cities.

Joining us to discuss is Luba Cortes, civil rights and immigration lead organizer at Make the Road New York.

Also on our program, we talk to Bobbito Garcia, who does a little bit of everything. Garcia is a DJ, radio host, member of the Rock Steady Crew, New York City street basketball guru and now an author.

Garcia recently wrote a memoir about his life playing hoops on the streets of NYC. We speak with Garcia about his new book and the inspiration behind it.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

