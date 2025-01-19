Tiempo 1/19/25: US extension of deportation protection for Venezuela amid Maduro's 3rd term

On this edition of Tiempo, we discuss U.S. extension of deportation protection for Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a third presidential term.

On this edition of Tiempo, we discuss U.S. extension of deportation protection for Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a third presidential term.

On this edition of Tiempo, we discuss U.S. extension of deportation protection for Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a third presidential term.

On this edition of Tiempo, we discuss U.S. extension of deportation protection for Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a third presidential term.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, the United States is extending deportation protection for Venezuelan nationals.

The Biden administration issued an extension of deportation protection for Venezuela, all through the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program. The announcement came as Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a third presidential term.

Protesters in Venezuela, however, say Maduro didn't provide the evidence proving that he won the election. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of State put out a warrant for Maduro's capture.

Joining us to provide insight is the founder of the USA4ALL immigration law firm, Renata Castro.

Plus, Tiempo looks at efforts to get Latino and Hispanic history taught in New Jersey schools.

There's a new bill in the Garden State's legislature that aims to make instruction on Latino and Hispanic history mandatory in the classroom setting. New Jersey has a rapidly-growing Hispanic and Latino population, which accounts for 22% of the state's 1.1 million people, according to figures in the U.S. Census.

We speak with New Jersey Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz about the importance of this legislation.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TIEMPO PODCAST

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.