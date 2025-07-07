Two-time champion Pete Alonso declines HR Derby invite

Two-time champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets said Sunday that he will not be participating in the Home Run Derby this year in Atlanta.

Alonso won the popular event that is held one day before the All-Star Game in 2019 and 2021. He had been a participant in each of the past five times the event was held.

"I just decided not to do it this year," Alonso told reporters Sunday of the July 14 event. "I have never really fully enjoyed the three off days, so I just want to be in the best possible position to help this team win in the second half.

"I'm in a groove with certain things. I definitely will do it again. It doesn't mean no forever."

Alonso was chosen to play in the All-Star Game for the fifth time. He is batting .287 with 20 homers and 73 RBIs in 91 games.

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber also said Sunday that he won't be part of the derby. He participated in 2018 and 2022.

It's a good bet Schwarber will strongly consider being part of the competition next year when the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby are held in Philadelphia.

"I'm not going to do the Home Run Derby," Schwarber said Sunday of the 2025 event. "Maybe see what happens next year."

Schwarber was named to the All-Star team for the third time in his career. He is batting .251 with 27 homers and 63 RBIs in 90 games.

Other players expected to pass on the event are Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There are just three confirmed participants with the Home Run Derby being held a week from Monday -- Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh (35 homers), emerging Washington Nationals slugger James Wood (23) and Atlanta Braves standout Ronald Acuna Jr., who has nine homers in 40 games since missing nearly 12 months because of an ACL injury.br/]