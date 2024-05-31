3 charged after man stabbed with machete in Times Square; result of apparent turf war

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people have been charged in a machete attack in Times Square.

Philip Robertson, 23, Aaron Hamilton, 25, and Robert Price, 46, face reckless endangerment and obstruction charges.

Robertson is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say the stabbing on West 45th Street was an apparent turf war between people selling CDs.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim was stabbed in both legs and is in stable condition at the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

