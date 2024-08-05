Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's LA home burglarized in SoCal string of break-ins

LOS ANGELES -- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the victims of ongoing home burglaries in Southern California, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
The couple's Los Angeles home was hit a few weeks ago by suspects believed to be part of the ongoing crews that have been burglarizing high-end neighborhoods.
Sources say that a guest house on Hank's property was burglarized but the suspects did not enter the main house.
It's unknown what was taken from the property.
There have been more than a dozen home break-ins reported in the San Fernando Valley in the past few weeks.