Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's LA home burglarized in SoCal string of break-ins

LOS ANGELES -- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the victims of ongoing home burglaries in Southern California, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The couple's Los Angeles home was hit a few weeks ago by suspects believed to be part of the ongoing crews that have been burglarizing high-end neighborhoods.

Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Governors Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sources say that a guest house on Hank's property was burglarized but the suspects did not enter the main house.

It's unknown what was taken from the property.

There have been more than a dozen home break-ins reported in the San Fernando Valley in the past few weeks.