Miles have allowed Tom Stuker to get $50K in Walmart gift cards, remodel brother's house, fund a children's cancer charity

World's most frequent flyer bought 'lifetime' United pass for $510K, can fly first-class anytime

With recent travel woes out of Newark airport, flyers can take some advice from a man who has flown out of the New Jersey facility more than 8,000 times.

NEWARK, N.J. -- With recent travel woes out of Newark airport, flyers can take some advice from a man who has flown out of the New Jersey facility more than 8,000 times.

He is the world's most frequent flyer.

He owns a golden ticket, after making a half-million dollar investment more than three decades ago.

Tom Stuker is also known as the 24-million-mile man.

Back in 1990, he bought a "lifetime pass" on United Airlines for him and a companion for $510,000.

That pass allows him to fly first-class anywhere, anytime.

"Basically, I'd take my brother and say, 'Hey, let's go down to Dallas and buy some cowboy boots.' So, the next day, on Friday, I say, 'Honey, let's go to Paris for the weekend,'" Stuker said.

He also earns reward points on those miles.

"On one week, I cashed in enough miles to get $50,000 gift cards in Walmart," Stuker said.

Stuker has used points to remodel his brother's house and fund a children's cancer charity.

"Got my money's worth, there's no argument about that," Stuker said.

He hasn't owned a car in decades, using his points to rent cars instead.

"I've been able to make a lot of people's dreams come true, especially my kids', especially me and my wife," Stuker said.

This past February was the first time in 45 years that Stuker slept at home for a full calendar month.

For everyone else paying full price, Stuker has some advice.

"Get your butt out of bed, and take that first flight out: most dependable flight, No. 1. Prices are cheaper at that time," Stuker said. "You want to get that last flight out of the night? Guess what? Good chance it could be delayed to 3 o'clock in the morning, which screws you up royally and also could be canceled."