Police looking for driver after man struck, killed by tow truck in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a tow truck that reportedly fled the scene on Monday, police said.

Officers responded to Bronxwood Avenue and E. 230th Street just after 12:30 p.m. for reports of a vehicle collision.

Police said a 64-year-old man was traveling eastbound on E. 229th Street when he was hit by a tow truck that was traveling north on Bronxwood Avenue.

The driver of the tow truck fled the scene, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he pronounced dead, police said.

