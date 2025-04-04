Transplant recipients reunite with doctors and donors that saved their lives in New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital hosted its Gift of Life Celebration on Friday to reunite transplant recipients with the donors and doctors that helped save their lives.

There was a time when William Penn thought he may never play his saxophone again.

About a decade ago, a heart condition forced him to put it away. Then in 2021, the time came for a transplant. After waiting 49 days, he got a new lease on life.

At the time, he had already been admitted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

"I do not know who gave me this heart, but I am so happy that they did, and you know, it's just been a blessing," Penn said.

Penn and other organ recipients and donors returned to the hospital Friday for National Organ Donor Month.

They are sharing stories of their new lives and finding comfort in their shared experiences.

"Someone gave up their life and that's why I have this heart and, you know, it can help a lot of people," organ recipient Manpreet Kaur. "But I realize the sacrifice that is as well, you know, full of guilt because someone lost their life and that's why you're living."

Unlike hearts, kidneys can be donated by a living person.

They are the most transplanted organ in the U.S. and in the Tri-State area, someone could be on a waitlist for anywhere from five to seven years.

"Given two people, one with renal failure, one without, the person with renal failure has about a 30% chance of living seven years, whereas someone of the same age would be whatever is age appropriate, typically greater than 90%," said Ronald Pelletier, the transplant program medical director at RWJUH.

Whether it's being a living donor or being an organ donor after death, experts ask anyone who's interested in becoming a donor to contact a transplant center.

"Just one person donating their organs, it can save up to eight people, so I would say let your lasting memories and legacy continue in somebody else," said Marci M. Daniel, vice president of the transplant service line at RWJUH.

