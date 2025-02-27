Major cruise lines implement restrictions for young adult travelers

DURHAM, N.C. -- Spring break is right around the corner and some cruise lines now have new minimum age policies for unaccompanied passengers. The fine print always has the details, and Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Lines have a new minor guest policy.

Starting February 2025, you must be 21 years old to sail on your own for Royal Caribbean and Carnival. "It's very important that if you are traveling for spring break and you are between 18 and 21 that you call the cruise line or your travel advisor because you will either need to have an accompanied adult with you or you're going to need to reschedule or cancel," says Christy Lyczkowski a travel advisor with Pirate and Pixie Dust Destinations of Christy L Travel.

Lyczkowski says there are exemptions to this new policy. "If you're 18 to 21 and you're married and you can show that you're legally married, then you're allowed to sail. If you are 18 to 21 and you're in the military and you're active and you can show that you're active duty for US and Canada, then you can sail," she adds.

Lyczkowski says if you have a cruise booked with Royal Caribbean or Carnival and you're not 21 and plan sailing on your own, you will need to take action before the scheduled cruise. She adds, "If you show up to the port on that day and you're not legally 21, then they can turn you away and they will turn you away and they do not have to refund your money."

According to the policies for Carnival, a guest younger than 21 must travel with a guardian that's 25 years of age or older.

The best advice, if you have any questions at all, call your travel advisor/agent or cruise line right now, as you don't want to show up the day of the cruise and get turned away due to this new minor guest policy.