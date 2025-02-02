18-year-old man shot and killed in Tremont section of the Bronx

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed an 18-year-old man overnight in the Bronx.

The fatal shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday near East Tremont Avenue and Park Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the 18-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

First responders transported the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Authorities are trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

Janice Yu has more from Newark.

