Delivery driver charged after 16-year-old killed by truck outside school in Woodside

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A delivery driver who hit and killed a 16-year-old and severely injured her younger sister while they were crossing the street on the last day of school in Woodside, has been charged.

Boubacar Barry, 29, was arraigned Monday on an indictment charging him with criminally negligent homicide in the death of 16-year-old Jael Zhinin.

Zhinin was hit by the delivery truck as she and her 8-year-old sister were crossing 46th Street and 47th Avenue on June 26.

Barry, the driver, continued making deliveries after hitting the sisters before police caught him a short time later.

"No parent should ever have to endure the loss of a child and our thoughts are with the family of these young sisters. It is imperative that pedestrians be able to cross our streets safely and it is incumbent upon every driver to make sure the crosswalk is clear before turning." said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Barry was arraigned on an 11-count indictment charging him with two counts of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, criminally negligent homicide, assault in the third degree, two counts of failure to yield, failure to yield the right of way when making a left turn, two counts of drivers to exercise due care and two counts of failure to exercise due care.

If convicted, Barry faces up to seven years in prison.

Video surveillance showed Barry driving a Ford truck failed to yield to a school bus that was approaching from the eastbound lane of 47th Avenue while making a left turn onto 46th Street and narrowly avoided hitting a cyclist.

As he made the turn, police said he did not appear to be looking ahead, but rather behind the driver's side of his truck.

As he entered the intersection, police said the sisters stepped into the marked crosswalk with the walk signal and began crossing 46th Street.

When they were near the middle of the crosswalk, they were hit by Barry's truck and ran over as he continued driving, police said.

Surveillance video shows Barry double-park the truck on 46th Street and begins to unload water from the truck.

Jael Zhinin was pronounced dead at the scene. Her sister was taken to the hospital in serious condition where she is still receiving ongoing care.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.