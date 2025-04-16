24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Trump admin acted in contempt of court by not returning deportation flights: Judge

ByKatherine Faulders, Alexander Mallin and Peter Charalambous ABCNews logo
Wednesday, April 16, 2025 4:33PM
Battle over man deported to El Salvador: Legal expert weighs in
ABC News' chief legal analyst Dan Abrams joins Eyewitness News to discuss the Maryland man deported to El Salvador.

Judge James Boasberg has found probable cause that the Trump administration acted in contempt of court when officials last month defied his order to turn two planes around carrying alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador.

"As this Opinion will detail, the Court ultimately determines that the Governments actions on that day demonstrate a willful disregard for its Order, sufficient for the Court to conclude that probable cause exists to find the Government in criminal contempt," the judge wrote Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

