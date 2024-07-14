Tri-State reaction to the assassination attempt against former President Trump

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a growing symbol of unity and solidarity from politicians on both sides of the aisle sending messages of support to former president Donald Trump after the assassination attempt at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
From local elected officials to leaders across the globe, there has been swift condemnation of political violence and support for Trump from both his allies and sharpest critics.
It was supposed to be marathon rally in front of a crowd of Trump supporters in Butler on Saturday evening. Dramatic moments quickly unfolded as the former president while midsentence grabbed his ear and ducked. Secret Service agents dived to cover Trump as spectators in the bleachers were shot.
Trump later emerged with his fist in the air and blood across his face as he was escorted off the campaign rally's premises.
New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer said in a statement, "I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country."
Fellow Democrat representative and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies, who also expressed his support. "My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable," Jefferies said.
New Jersey House Representative Josh Gottheimer also expressed his support for the former president following the assassination attempt. "We've got to stand up and we got to condemn this political violence, but also stand together and unite as a country," he said.
Meanwhile, Republican congressman Anthony D'Esposito reacted to watching the events unfold in real time.
"I was actually watching the rally live when the shots rang out, so it's scary," D'Esposito said.
