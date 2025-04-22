Trump throws support behind Long Island school district fighting to keep its mascot

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- President Donald Trump is throwing his support behind a Long Island school district's fight to keep its mascot after New York's state education board banned Native American mascots and imagery.

In Massapequa, the word "chief" means way more than a school team or symbol -- it's part of the community's fabric -- from the chamber of commerce to the local fire departments.

So it was not surprising that a recent statement from President Trump supporting the idea of keeping the Chiefs' name was met with welcome response.

"I've been a chief my whole life and it really means so much to me," said high school junior James Benjamin.

The decision by the New York State Board of Regents to ban Native American names and imagery affected more than a dozen districts on Long Island.

Massapequa is among four districts that are still fighting the ban in court.

Last month, a state judge dismissed the Massapequa School District's lawsuit challenging the 2022 mandate requiring public schools with indigenous mascots to change to a new one or risk losing state funding.

Trump weight in this week, writing on Truth Social, "Forcing them to change the name, after all of these years, is ridiculous and in actuality, an affront to our great Indian population."

Meanwhile, the board of education issued its own statement, saying, "It is ironic that the federal government now seeks to intervene on an issue that is squarely reserved to the states."

President Trump has actually sought to dismantle the very department he has asked to intervene. Eyewitness News asked the Nassau County executive, a Trump supporter, why it was OK now.

"What's wrong with calling someone a chief? That's a leader. What's wrong with calling someone a warrior? That denotes bravery and courage," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

He says the decision should have been made on a team-by-team- basis.

