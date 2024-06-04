Tucupita Marcano gets lifetime MLB ban for betting on baseball

Major League Baseball has permanently banned Tucupita Marcano after determining that the infielder placed hundreds of bets on baseball, including wagers on games involving the Pittsburgh Pirates when he was with the team last season.

Major League Baseball has permanently banned Tucupita Marcano after determining that the infielder placed hundreds of bets on baseball, including wagers on games involving the Pittsburgh Pirates when he was with the team last season.

Major League Baseball has permanently banned Tucupita Marcano after determining that the infielder placed hundreds of bets on baseball, including wagers on games involving the Pittsburgh Pirates when he was with the team last season.

Major League Baseball has permanently banned Tucupita Marcano after determining that the infielder placed hundreds of bets on baseball, including wagers on games involving the Pittsburgh Pirates when he was with the team last season.

Major League Baseball has permanently banned Tucupita Marcano after determining that the infielder placed hundreds of bets on baseball, including wagers on games involving the Pittsburgh Pirates when he was with the team last season.

MLB announced Marcano's lifetime ban Tuesday, saying that an investigation showed he violated Rule 21(d)(2) of the league's betting rules and policies.

Marcano appears to be the first active major leaguer banned under the sport's gambling provision since New York Giants outfielder Jimmy O'Connell in 1924. Pete Rose, baseball's active career hits leader, famously agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 after an investigation concluded he bet on Cincinnati Reds games while managing the team.

FILE - San Diego Padres baseball infielder Tucupita Marcano poses for a photo Feb. 20, 2024, in Peoria, Ariz. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

"The strict enforcement of Major League Baseball's rules and policies governing gambling conduct is a critical component of upholding our most important priority: protecting the integrity of our games for the fans," commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "The longstanding prohibition against betting on Major League Baseball games by those in the sport has been a bedrock principle for over a century. We have been clear that the privilege of playing in baseball comes with a responsibility to refrain from engaging in certain types of behavior that are legal for other people."

Marcano, currently a member of the San Diego Padres, was found to have placed 387 baseball bets, including 231 MLB-related wagers, between Oct. 16, 2022 and Nov. 1, 2023, totaling over $150,000.

MLB says 25 of those bets included wagers on Pirates games while he was on the team's major league roster. However, he did not appear in any of those games because he was on the injured list following a season-ending knee injury. He was receiving medical treatment at PNC Park during that time.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Tucupita Marcano celebrates in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Marcano bet almost exclusively on the outcomes of games and lost all of his parlay bets involving the Pirates, winning just 4.3% of all of his MLB-related bets, according to the league.

Rule 21, posted in every clubhouse, states betting on any baseball game in which a player, umpire, league official or team employee has no duty to perform results in a one-year suspension. Betting on a game in which the person has a duty to perform results in a lifetime ban.

One other big leaguer, Oakland Athletics pitcher Michael Kelly, was declared ineligible for one year on Tuesday for betting on baseball while he was in the minor leaguers. Additionally, minor leaguers Jay Groome of San Diego, Jose Rodriguez of Philadelphia and Andrew Saalfrank of Arizona were banned for one year for betting on major league games.

San Diego Padres' Tucupita Marcano walks back to the dugout after striking out with the bases loaded to end the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in 2021. AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan

MLB said it was tipped off about the betting activity by a legal sports betting operator. None of the players punished played in any games on which they wagered, and all players denied to MLB they had inside information relevant to their bets or the games they bet on -- testimonies that MLB says align with the data received from the sportsbook.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.