SEA LIFE New Jersey Aquarium turtle predicts winner of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

A rescued sea turtle placed her Super Bowl bet on the Kansas City Chiefs.

A rescued sea turtle placed her Super Bowl bet on the Kansas City Chiefs.

A rescued sea turtle placed her Super Bowl bet on the Kansas City Chiefs.

A rescued sea turtle placed her Super Bowl bet on the Kansas City Chiefs.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A rescued sea turtle and apparent football fan placed her Super Bowl bet on the Kansas City Chiefs without hesitation.

Thelma, the sea turtle, lives at the aquarium, SEA LIFE New Jersey.

The aquarium placed the helmets of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs into the exhibit ahead of Sunday's big game, putting Thelma's football expertise to the test.

SEA LIFE New Jersey decided to have Thelma predict the Super Bowl winner to kick off their upcoming Turtle Rescue Team event.

She made her Super Bowl prediction known by swimming past the Philadelphia Eagles helmet, deciding that the Kansas City Chiefs would be Sunday's Super Bowl winner.

Only the outcome of Sunday's game will tell if Thelma's prediction is correct.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.