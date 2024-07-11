Tyler Perry's 'Divorce in the Black' explores intricacies of love, family and fate

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Madea movies may have made Tyler Perry a household name, but over the past two decades he has used that spotlight to create stories that resonate deeply with audiences.

His latest film, "Divorce in the Black," is no exception as it explores the intricacies of love, family and fate.

The movie is brought to life by long-time friends Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict and their history translates to undeniable on-screen chemistry.

Good takes on Ava, a battered wife-turned-empowered divorcee while Hardrict plays her husband Dallas.

Good said she and Hardrict have always rooted for each other over the years and just want to see each other win.

"And I think Cory is a breath of fresh air in this business, in this industry, just humble, genuine, kind, loyal, just all the things," Good said. "And so my impression of him is always like, I just want to see him win and be the beautiful, that spirit that he is and have the space to just do that."

She also said she is very thankful to have worked with Perry.

"He loves on his artist, he covers us, he makes us feel seen or he sees us rather, and he values us and he doesn't just say it," Good said. "He shows it in every way that he approaches how he deals with us, how he handles us, how he takes care of us, everything. And so that's a breath of fresh air too."

