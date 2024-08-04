Passenger shown pepper spraying Uber driver from back seat

The incident happened Friday near East 65th Street and Lexington Ave. on the Upper East Side.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An Uber driver was pepper sprayed by a passenger for no apparent reason.

Video provided by the driver shows a woman lunging forward from the backseat, reaching around, and spraying the man in the face.

Police have since arrested Jen Guilbeault, 23, and charged her with assault.

There was a second woman in the backseat who appeared horrified by the attack. She is not facing any charges.

An Uber spokesperson released a statement saying,

"The rider's actions shown in the video are deplorable. Violence is not tolerated, and the rider has been banned from the Uber platform. We will support police in their investigation however we can."

