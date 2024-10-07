Uber driver charged with raping Villanova University student in her dorm room

RADNOR TWP., Pa. -- An Uber driver has been charged with raping a Villanova University student in her dorm room last month.

Mirvan Dinler, 26, of Trappe, Pennsylvania., was arrested early Friday morning.

Mirvan Dinler

It happened the night of Sept. 13.

According to police, the victim said she met up with friends for a birthday celebration and had drinks before going out.

She and her friends used a rideshare to go to a nightclub in Philadelphia, but she started to feel sick during the ride.

So, she told police, she decided to leave before going into the nightclub, and her friends waited with her until her Uber arrived to take her back to the university.

The Uber driver, identified as Dinler, picked her up around 10:19 p.m., and they arrived back at Villanova University around 11:08 p.m.

Dinler followed the victim to her room, where he raped her, and forced her to perform oral sex, police say.

He left, but then came back and banged on her door. A witness told police Dinler wanted money for a mess that he claimed was left in his car.

The victim handed Dinler her phone, at which point Dinler allegedly used it to send $150 via Venmo before leaving for good.

Dinler is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and indecent assault.

Police urge students to always contact public safety's emergency line at 610-519-4444 if they witness any concerning behavior.