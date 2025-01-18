24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Newark Airport amid mechanical issues

ByEyewitness News
Saturday, January 18, 2025 5:13PM
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A United Airlines flight enroute to Puerto Rico made an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said crew members reported a mechanical issue as the plane flew over the Atlantic Ocean.

The pilot of the Boeing 767-400 returned to its departure location in Newark.

An investigation into the issue is being investigated by the FAA.

