United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Newark Airport amid mechanical issues

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A United Airlines flight enroute to Puerto Rico made an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration said crew members reported a mechanical issue as the plane flew over the Atlantic Ocean.
The pilot of the Boeing 767-400 returned to its departure location in Newark.
An investigation into the issue is being investigated by the FAA.
