United Airlines plane evacuated after returning to Newark Airport due small fire in the cabin

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A United Airlines plane headed to Detroit was evacuated after landing back at Newark Liberty International Airport due to a small fire in the cabin.
United 3439 departed Newark Airport around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, then returned with smoke in the cabin.
Chutes were deployed to get all the passengers off the plane, and were then taken to the terminal via a bus.
No injuries were reported.
The airport was closed for about an hour.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.