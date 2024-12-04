United Airlines plane evacuated after returning to Newark Airport due small fire in the cabin

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A United Airlines plane headed to Detroit was evacuated after landing back at Newark Liberty International Airport due to a small fire in the cabin.

United 3439 departed Newark Airport around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, then returned with smoke in the cabin.

Chutes were deployed to get all the passengers off the plane, and were then taken to the terminal via a bus.

No injuries were reported.

The airport was closed for about an hour.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

