Non-profit holds 72-hour fundraising campaign after fire guts family's Plainfield home

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A non-profit organization is stepping up to help a family whose home was gutted during a devastating fire in Plainfield, New Jersey on Tuesday.

The two-alarm fire tore through the home, leaving Paula Nelson and her five children with nothing but each other and the clothes they were wearing.

Now, United Way of Greater Union County is stepping up to help coordinate a 72-hour fundraising campaign in support of the Nelsons, ensuring that every dollar they raise goes to providing essentials like housing, food, clothing and long-term assistance.

The campaign began on Tuesday and will last through Friday.

All proceeds will go directly to the Nelson family to help them recover and rebuild.

You can donate at the United Way of Greater Union County website.

