UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot in Midtown, masked gunman on the run

John Del Giorno reports from over the scene of the shooting in Midtown from NewsCopter 7.

John Del Giorno reports from over the scene of the shooting in Midtown from NewsCopter 7.

John Del Giorno reports from over the scene of the shooting in Midtown from NewsCopter 7.

John Del Giorno reports from over the scene of the shooting in Midtown from NewsCopter 7.

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday morning.

The gunfire broke out just before 7 a.m. near the New York Hilton on Sixth Avenue between 53rd and 54th Streets.

Brian Thompson, 50, from Minnesota, was shot in the chest, police sources said. He was rushed to Mount Sinai West where he later died.

Thompson was in New York City for an investors' conference at the Hilton. He was not staying at that hotel.

His schedule was widely known. Preliminarily, police are investigating this as a targeted shooting.

"I wasn't paying attention and then I heard the shot. It was silent gun, black gun, saw him after he shot him and was running across the street. I tried take a picture, but too far away, not clear," said Amar Abdelmula, a driver.

The gunman fled north in the alley between 54th and 55th Streets.

"I was shocked. First time I see crime in front of me," Abdelmula said. "I was afraid he shoot me too, my car, I saw everything."

The gunman is described as 6'1" tall, thin build, wearing a black jacket, black hat, black ski mask, and black backpack.

ALSO READ | New details on stowaway who allegedly snuck onto NYC Delta flight to Paris

The woman, who is a legal resident of the U.S., did not have valid documents to enter France, where she had previously applied for asylum.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.