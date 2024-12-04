Who was Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in NYC

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on the search for the masked gunman responsible for the death of UnitedHealthcare's CEO.

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO killed Wednesday in Midtown, is being remembered as a dedicated family man.

"We are just so sad right now," Elena Reveiz, the sister of Thompson's wife, told ABC News by phone.

Reveiz said she was especially worried about Thompson's two children and called the CEO a good father.

One of Thompson's sons recently graduated from high school where he lettered three years on the lacrosse team, one of his coaches told the Minnesota Star-Tribune. His younger son is also an athlete.

Thompson and his wife "were present around all of the team events," assistant coach Brandon Carlson told the newspaper.

UnitedHealthcare's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, the largest health insurer in the world, said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson."

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the U.S. and manages health insurance coverage for employers and state-and federally funded Medicaid programs.

Thompson lived in Minnesota, where the company is based.

Thompson was named chief executive of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021. He held several roles since joining the company in 2004, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was a 1997 graduate of the University of Iowa where he studied business administration and accounting.

Thompson was killed in what investigators called a targeted shooting outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference.

The deadly shooting drew reaction from political leaders in Minnesota, including Gov. Tim Walz who tweeted that the state is "sending our prayers to Brian's family and the UnitedHealthcare team."

