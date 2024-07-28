Up Close 7/28/24: The 2024 presidential race is on between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With just 100 days until Election Day, the 2024 presidential race is on and heating up.

In this edition of Up Close, we discuss the race between former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump against presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

There has been no shortage of attacks and vitriol in what promises to be a tough campaign, to put it politely.

It will also be the shortest presidential race in modern history.

We talk with New Jersey Democratic Congressman Josh Gottheimer and the head of the Republican Party in New York, Ed Cox.

Plus, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf weigh in on the race for the White House.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

