Up Close 1/5/25: Democrats George Latimer, Laura Gillen share their vision for 2025

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Up Close, we open 2025 speaking to two new Democratic faces of Congress, and what they hope to accomplish amid a Republican-controlled House.

Laura Gillen, who won the 4th Congressional District seat on Long Island, and George Latimer, who won the 16th Congressional District after serving as Westchester County executive, both ran as centrist Democrats who said they were willing to work with Republicans to try to get the people's work done.

But these two members of the freshmen class of the 119th Congress will have their work cut out for them: they are Democrats in a Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

They talk about what that's like, and what it will be like for two years.

