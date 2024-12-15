Up Close 12/15/24: UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case raises concerns, disturbing debate

Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce talks about how the case unfolded

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we dive deeper into a murder case that has both horrified and captivated New York City, and the nation: the assassination of a healthcare CEO in Midtown Manhattan.

Prosecutors in Manhattan are now working on extraditing the suspect, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, from Pennsylvania to face murder charges in New York.

He's accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside an investor's day conference in Manhattan on Dec. 4.

This case has raised concerns about protection for other company executives, and it has sparked a disturbing debate on social media, where many posts have expressed sympathy for Mangione and his railing against the health insurance company.

We talk to former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce about how the case unfolded.

Also joining us is criminal defense attorney Michael Bachner, once an assistant district attorney in Manhattan, who weighs in on how to defend a case like this.

In addition, we continue our deep dive into the beefed-up approach by the city to help people on the streets and subways who are struggling with mental health issues.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

