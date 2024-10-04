Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting woman inside her Upper East Side home

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Authorities have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her Manhattan home last month.

Donovan Murphy, 28, is charged with rape, strangulation, burglary and grand larceny in connection to the assault. Murphy was taken into custody by the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The attack happened early morning on September 28 near East 92nd Street and First Avenue.

Police say the 29-year-old woman was inside her home when the suspect approached her, forcefully entered her residence and then raped her before fleeing the scene.

First responders at the time transported the victim to a nearby hospital in stable condition, while NYPD's Manhattan Special Victims Squad investigated the incident.

