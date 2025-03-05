17-year-old slashed in face on subway platform on Upper East Side; person of interest in custody

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person is in custody after a teenager was slashed in the face during a dispute on a subway platform on the Upper East Side on Wednesday.
Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was slashed in the left side of his face after getting into a dispute while standing on the southbound platform of the Q train at the 96th Street station.
Police have taken a person of interest into custody.
Charges are pending.
The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center where he's expected to recover.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
