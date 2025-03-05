17-year-old slashed in face on subway platform on Upper East Side; person of interest in custody

Josh Einiger has the latest on this breaking news story on the Upper East Side.

Josh Einiger has the latest on this breaking news story on the Upper East Side.

Josh Einiger has the latest on this breaking news story on the Upper East Side.

Josh Einiger has the latest on this breaking news story on the Upper East Side.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person is in custody after a teenager was slashed in the face during a dispute on a subway platform on the Upper East Side on Wednesday.

Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was slashed in the left side of his face after getting into a dispute while standing on the southbound platform of the Q train at the 96th Street station.

Police have taken a person of interest into custody.

Charges are pending.

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center where he's expected to recover.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.