24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

17-year-old slashed in face on subway platform on Upper East Side; person of interest in custody

WABC logo
Wednesday, March 5, 2025 10:26PM
Teenager slashed in face on subway platform on Upper East Side; suspect in custody
Josh Einiger has the latest on this breaking news story on the Upper East Side.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person is in custody after a teenager was slashed in the face during a dispute on a subway platform on the Upper East Side on Wednesday.

Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was slashed in the left side of his face after getting into a dispute while standing on the southbound platform of the Q train at the 96th Street station.

Police have taken a person of interest into custody.

Charges are pending.

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center where he's expected to recover.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------


* Get Eyewitness News Delivered


* More New York City news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW