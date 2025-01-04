Former NY Rep. George Santos requests sentencing delay in federal fraud case

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Disgraced former New York Congressman George Santos asked a judge on Friday to delay his sentencing in his federal fraud case.

Santos is currently scheduled to be sentenced on February 7 on Long Island following his summertime guilty plea to federal fraud, campaign finance and embezzlement charges.

His attorneys asked the judge to postpone six months, until August, to give Santos more time to make money so he can meet the nearly $600,000 he owes in restitution and forfeiture.

"Mr. Santos now has a viable path to making meaningful progress on satisfying his obligations," his lawyers said, citing the launch of a new podcast, "Pants on Fire with George Santos."

Federal prosecutors did not immediately respond, but the defense said they oppose a delay.

While Santos vowed to accept full responsibility for his conduct, his lawyers flagged in the final moments of his plea hearing on August 19 that the former congressman may not be able to pay over $200,000 in restitution.

Santos is required to pay the restitution 30 days before his sentencing and could face additional sanctions if he fails to pay in time.

The former U.S. House Representative faces a sentence of 75-87 months, including a mandatory minimum two-year sentence for aggravated identity theft.

Santos began representing New York's 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Queens and Nassau counties, in January 2023, before being expelled from Congress on Dec. 1, 2023.

ABC News contributed to this report.

