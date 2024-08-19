George Santos due in court, expected to plead guilty in fraud case

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- Ex-Congressman Santos is expected to plead guilty to multiple counts contained in the 23-count federal indictment against him, sources told ABC News.

While he will not plead to the entirety, the sources said Santos, in his allocution, is expected to admit to much of the fraudulent conduct alleged, which includes lying about his finances to bolster his campaign and win support from the national Republican Party, charging donor credit cards without authorization and taking pandemic-era unemployment benefits while he was working.

The Monday afternoon court date on Long Island was scheduled on Friday at the request of both prosecutors and Santos' lawyers.

A letter making the request did not specify what it would be about. Santos and his attorneys did not return requests for comment.

A guilty plea would avoid a trial that is scheduled to begin next month.

Hundreds of potential jurors had already been summoned.

Santos, who was expelled from the House of Representatives, faces 23 felony charges that accuse him of defrauding donors, lying about his finances and needlessly accepting unemployment benefits among other things.

It was not immediately clear to which charges Santos is expected to plea or what sentence would be imposed.

Santos has previously pleaded not guilty to a range of alleged financial crimes, including lying to Congress about his wealth, collecting unemployment benefits while actually working and using campaign contributions to pay for personal expenses.

The 36-year-old was once touted as a rising political star after he flipped the suburban district that covers the affluent North Shore of Long Island and a slice of the New York City borough of Queens in 2022.

But his life story began unraveling before he was even sworn into office. At the time, reports emerged that he had lied about having a career at top Wall Street firms and a college degree along with other questions of his biography.

New questions then emerged about his campaign funds.

He was first indicted on federal charges in May 2023, but refused to resign from office. Santos was expelled from Congress after an ethics investigation found "overwhelming evidence" that he had broken the law and exploited his public position for his own profit.

Santos has previously maintained his innocence, though he said in an interview in December that a plea deal with prosecutors was "not off the table."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

