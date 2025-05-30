US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to visit Massapequa High School over mascot ban

MASSAPEQUA, New York (WABC) -- The U.S. Secretary of Education will visit Massapequa High School on Friday to discuss the findings of an investigation into a 2023 ban of Native American imagery in public schools.

President Donald Trump publicly expressed support for the Massapequa School District to keep its nickname, the "Chiefs."

In Massapequa, the word "chief" means way more than a school team or symbol -- it's part of the community's fabric -- from the chamber of commerce to the local fire departments.

"I've been a chief my whole life and it really means so much to me," said high school junior James Benjamin.

The decision by the New York State Board of Regents to ban Native American names and imagery affected more than a dozen districts on Long Island.

Massapequa is among four districts that are still fighting the ban in court.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Massapequa School officials will be on hand to welcome Secretary Linda McMahon.

Last month he said, "What's wrong with calling someone a chief? That's a leader. What's wrong with calling someone a warrior? That denotes bravery and courage."

Last month, the department launched a probe to determine if the state's threat of withholding funds from the district violated civil rights.

Blakeman said the decision should have been made on a team-by-team basis.

