Van Ritshie, iconic voiceover of customer announcements on the LIRR and Metro North, dead at 80

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York area and those who have commuted on trains for the last three decades lost a legend recently.

Van Ritshie, the iconic voiceover actor of customer announcements on the LIRR and Metro North, passed away at 80 back on Nov. 3.

Ritshie died after battling a brief illness, per his obituary.

The Astoria, Queens native made customer announcements for the MTA, LIRR and Metro North for over 30 years.

Ritshie's lines of "This is the train to.." and "Please watch the gap between the train and the platform" became part of the fabric of taking the train.

He even received the nickname, "The Voice of Hudson Valley" for his exceptional work.

Outside of the New York area, Ritshie did the voiceover for Disney's ride Earthquake and many other commercials that were and still heard over the radio and television sound waves.

Ritshie received a congressional Medal of Honor for his work in the radio/voiceover business.

