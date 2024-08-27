Fundraising efforts underway after homemade goldfish pond destroyed overnight in Bed-Stuy

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A community is determined to keep a small makeshift goldfish pond alive in Brooklyn after it was destroyed by vandals overnight.

Residents who had raised money to save the pond are demanding to know who is responsible for the damage after vandals struck and destroyed the pond Monday night.

A fundraising effort is now underway to save the fish that swim in the pond in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Residents said the funds will be used for a filtration system and plexiglass.

They are slowly putting back the pieces of the makeshift pond.

"I love the motivation behind it to bring peace and tranquility to everyone who stops by," said Brooklyn resident Zakiyyah Woods.

The co-creator of the project was too upset to speak with Eyewitness news. He is devastated his project is in shambles.

It was an out of the box idea. The fire hydrant, which had been leaking for sometime, is a water source for the shallow puddle which was filled with goldfish.

Carmella Charrington lives a block away from the set up on Hancock Street.

"Anything we try and have it's a problem and they feel like we shouldn't have it. It shouldn't be like this. This is beautiful," Charrington said.

Critics say this is a less than ideal environment for fish, with some calling it animal abuse.

The vandals destroyed some of the shells that were donated by the community as well.

About a handful of the fish were killed.

"They are pretty resilient like those of us who are from Bed-Stuy, we are resilient in this neighborhood," Woods said.

On Sunday, there will be a goldfish adoption event where organizers will give the fish away along with school supplies.

