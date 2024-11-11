Veterans Day deals honor military heroes with free meals, discounts and more

Here's where you can find discounts and deals this Veterans Day if you're active, non-active or retired military personnel.

Here's where to find the best Veterans Day deals

With Veterans Day upon us, restaurants across America are honoring our nation's heroes with mouthwatering discounts and limited-time deals that are too good to pass up.

From free heartwarming meals to specials on sweet treats, check out all the places showing their thanks on Monday, Nov. 11, and celebrating those who have served or are currently serving.

While this list includes nationwide and regional chains, be sure to check your favorite local establishments and eateries for additional deals to support independent restaurants in your area, as well.

Free coffee at Starbucks

Veterans, active duty members and military spouses can receive a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, at participating U.S. Starbucks stores on Monday.

IHOP offers free pancake combo for veterans

On Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. when veterans and active-duty military dine in at IHOP, they can enjoy a free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo.

The options include either two buttermilk pancakes topped with glazed strawberries, blueberry topping, and whipped topping or two eggs with hash browns and choice of hickory-smoked bacon or pork sausage links.

Free breakfast at Denny's for Veterans Day

Past and present military personnel can enjoy a free Original Grand Slam on Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a valid military ID or DD214.

Applebee's serves free meals for veterans

On Monday, for the 17th consecutive year, Applebee's will be offering veterans, active-duty military, reserves and National Guard members a special complimentary lunch or dinner.

They can choose from some of the restaurant's most popular entrees: a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, 6-ounce Top Sirloin, Chicken Tenders Platters, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Chicken Salad or Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.

Veterans will also get a $5 Bounce Back card for a future visit within a three-week redemption window.

Free Pizookie at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

Service members who dine in on Veterans Day will receive a free Pizookie -- a cookie baked in a large cast iron skillet. Veterans and active-duty military members can also get a free appetizer on a future visit between Nov. 12 and Dec. 31, 2024.

Free Veteran's Shrimp & Chips at Red Lobster

To thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering free Veteran's Shrimp & Chips -- six Walt's Favorite Shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and ketchup, french fries and coleslaw -- on Monday, Nov. 11.

Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this dine-in only offer.

Additionally, Red Lobster shows appreciation for veterans every day by offering 10% off their check when dining in-restaurant, with proof of service or valid military ID.

Complimentary combo meal at White Castle

The popular fast food chain known for its sliders created a special offer for past and present military members to enjoy a free individual combo meal or a breakfast combo meal while dining in at participating White Castle restaurants on Nov. 11.

"This gesture symbolizes our admiration and respect for those who are currently serving in a branch of the U.S. military or those who once wore the uniform," Jamie Richardson, VP at White Castle, said in a press release. "The sacrifice of the men and women in our nation's military is appreciated every day. This complimentary meal on Veterans Day highlights our desire to say 'thank you.'"

White Castle will also serve its sliders in special patriotic packaging on Veterans Day, designed with red and white stripes beneath the White Castle logo on the front and 50 white stars on a navy blue background on the side.

Whataburger serves veterans and active military free coffee all year

This Veterans Day, Whataburger is saying thank you to the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country with a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee.

Starting Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty armed forces members in uniform or with a valid ID can stop by any dining room to grab their free coffee every day, all year long.

Free meal for military at In-N-Out Burger

On Monday, veterans, active-duty military, Reserve and National Guard members can enjoy a complimentary meal -- including any burger, fries and beverage on In-N-Out Burger's menu -- with proof of military service.

Half off special for Veterans Day at Fogo de Chão

The popular Brazilian steakhouse with tableside carved meats is honoring military heroes with a special offer for veterans and active-duty service members to enjoy 50% off their Full Churrasco experience. Three of their guests will also receive a 10% discount when they dine in-restaurant.

Krispy Kreme serves free coffee and a doughnut for Veterans Day

All locations will offer veterans and active military a free small hot or iced coffee along with a doughnut of their choice.

Free boneless wings for veterans at Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and active-duty service members who present their valid ID will get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11. The offer is for dine-in only and Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations are included for walk-in orders at the counter.

Free burgers at Johnny Rockets

To salute veterans and active military, the restaurant chain will offer a free Single Burger with the purchase of any drink or shake on Nov. 11 when dining in with a veteran or military ID, or for those wearing a military uniform.

Free spaghetti at Fazoli's

All active military and veterans can enjoy a free Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce at participating locations with proof of service when dining in or via the online code "Vet24" on Nov. 11.

Dave & Buster's promotion for veterans and active military

Veterans and active-duty military will get a free entree up to $20, plus a $10 Power Card on Nov. 11. They also get 15% off all food and beverage purchases every day, year-round with a valid veteran or military ID.

15% off Round Table Pizza

From Nov. 8-11, guests can enjoy 15% off their order for dine-in, carry-out and delivery at participating locations.

Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick is bringing back its annual offer that the company said has given out more than 130,000 free meals to veterans across the country since its inception.

On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military can receive a free Chick Meal and regular fountain drink, which includes either a scoop or a sandwich, plus one fresh side at all locations.

Free Playa Bowls for Veterans Day

All veterans and service members with valid military ID can get a free Playa Bowl on Veterans Day. The offer will be available in-shop only at select locations.

Free coffee at Duck Donuts

On Monday, all veterans and active military members with a valid ID or VIC card can receive a free medium hot coffee or cold brew, no purchase necessary, in-shop only.

Sheetz Veterans Day freebie includes meal, drink and a car wash

The major mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain will show respect and gratitude for veterans and active-duty military personnel by offering a free half turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink.

Additionally, Sheetz will provide $9 car washes to veterans and active-duty military for free with military ID or proof of service.

Customers are also encouraged to donate their loyalty points in November to the United Service Organizations, or USO -- 200 loyalty points equates to a $1 donation to the USO via the Sheetz app.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

All veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a complimentary entree from a select menu this Veterans Day. The options include 10 Bone-In Wings, Yuengling Beer Battered Fish & Chips, Steakburger, Chicken Caesar Salad, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich or Chicken BLT Tacos.

The offer is valid for dine-in only on Nov. 11 at participating locations and an ID must be shown or a military uniform must be worn.

Firehouse Subs Veterans Day deal

Veterans and active-duty military can visit any Firehouse Subs location for a free combo, including a medium sub, chips or a cookie, and a drink on Nov. 11.

Complimentary meal at California Pizza Kitchen for Veterans Day

On Monday, CPK is honoring U.S. veterans and active-duty service members with a complimentary entree and drink from a prix fixe menu when dining in.

To further thank them for their service, those customers will also receive a Buy One, Get One coupon for any pizza, pasta or salad redeemable during a future visit between Nov. 12 and 25, 2024.

STK Steakhouse

From Nov. 8-11, all Veterans and active-duty military will get 50% off food.