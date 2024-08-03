Vice President Kamala Harris nears end of search for running mate -- with the choice in her hands

WASHINGTON -- Suspense is building as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate selection announcement nears -- with the process now resting in her own hands as of Friday, a person familiar tells ABC News.

The vetting, led by former Attorney General Eric Holder and his team at the Covington and Burling law firm, has concluded and the process has been turned over to Harris, the source said.

Harris is expected to announce her pick by Tuesday evening, when she and her running mate will appear together for a rally in Philadelphia, kicking off a multi-day blitz through battleground states.

They will make stops in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

News that the process has now entered this final stage was first reported by the New York Times.

All eyes are now on potential running mates -- a mix of governors and one senator. Sources have confirmed to ABC News that Harris' vetting team has met with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has canceled the fundraisers he had planned in the Hamptons this weekend, ABC News has confirmed. It's unclear now what his weekend schedule entails.

RELATED: Pa. Gov. Shapiro to meet with Kamala Harris in DC ahead of Philly rally next week

In a gaggle with the press following a bill signing ceremony on Friday in Pennsylvania, Shapiro dodged a series of questions about the running mate process.

"I think any process questions like that should go directly to the Harris campaign," Shapiro said when asked if he'd met yet with Harris.

When asked what he'd bring to a presidential ticket, he said, "I'm not going to engage in those kinds of hypotheticals," he said.

But when asked if he'd be in "Philadelphia on Tuesday" -- when Harris is scheduled to campaign for the first time with her running mate -- Shapiro responded: "I hope to be."

RELATED: Who is Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro? Here's a look at his political career

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has also canceled an item on his Friday schedule amid speculation he may be in the running.

When asked by The Daily Show host Jon Stewart on Monday if he was being vetted, Buttigieg laughed and said "probably."

In an appearance on ABC's "The View" on Friday, Buttigieg was more circumspect: " I'm flattered to even be mentioned in this context, and it's a very important choice, and she's going to make the choice that is right for her, for the ticket in the campaign, but most of all, for the country."

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was "not going to get into any of that. I am going to be focused on making sure that Kamala is the next president."

He noted his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, has campaigned for Harris in recent days in Michigan and Pennsylvania, but noted, "next week, my plans right now are to be in Arizona."

RELATED: Who is Sen. Mark Kelly, a possible Harris VP pick?

Appearing on MSNBC on Thursday night, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said that "I'm not going to talk about the conversations I've had about that."

Pressed on if that suggests there were conversations and what they were, Pritzker said, "Well, naturally people have called to talk to me about the possibility of being the vice presidential candidate. I'm not going to say who those people were or talk about those conversations. But, I'm flattered by all of it."

What about his weekend plans? Pritzker had some fun answering: "Lollapalooza is happening this weekend here in Chicago ... I've heard other governors talking about how they've canceled their weekend plans. I was gonna perform, of course, with Blink-182 on Sunday, but I've canceled in order to clear my schedule."

Walz also has declined to directly address if he is in contention, telling reporters Thursday, "I'm not interviewing for anything. I'm just, am who I am, and put it out there," adding that the decision belongs to Harris.

In a tongue-in-cheek aside later, he added, "I don't know if every high school geography teacher expects to be in this position at some point, but it is very strange to be running on my treadmill and have people talking about the things that are there and and I scream back, this guy is too old."

Another possible vice presidential contender, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, gave a stump-style speech at a dinner hosted by the Oklahoma Democratic Party on Thursday night, praising Harris as someone who is "going to move us into the future"

"As she says, 'we're not going back.' Or as I say, 'we ain't going back,'" he added.

President Joe Biden -- who endorsed Harris' presidential bid immediately after he withdrew from the race -- is giving no hints as to who Harris might choose.

Leaving the White House on Friday, Biden said "yes" when asked if he has spoken to Harris about her running mate.

"I'll let her work that out," Biden said when asked what qualities Harris should look for in who she chooses.

Asked who Harris should select, Biden did not respond and laughed.