Dog rescued from floodwater left by Helene devastation | VIDEO

Video shows first responders in Cocke County, Tennessee make multiple rescues on September 29. This video has no sound.

Video shows first responders in Cocke County, Tennessee make multiple rescues on September 29. This video has no sound.

Video shows first responders in Cocke County, Tennessee make multiple rescues on September 29. This video has no sound.

Video shows first responders in Cocke County, Tennessee make multiple rescues on September 29. This video has no sound.

The rescue of a dog stuck in floodwaters left by Helene was caught on camera.

Video shows first responders in Cocke County, Tennessee make multiple rescues on September 29.

The dog was being dragged by floodwater, after Tropical Storm Helene wrecked havoc across several states, local news reported.

READ ALSO | President Biden delivers remarks on administration's response to Hurricane Helene

The number of storm-related deaths had risen to over 100 across the southeast on Sunday, according to reports.

Footage released by the TN Wildlife Resources Agency shows some of the rescue efforts.

READ ALSO | Hurricane Helene leaves nearly 100 dead and a 500-mile path of destruction

The National Weather Service warned of ongoing river flooding across parts of Tennessee on Sunday.