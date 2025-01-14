Video shows owner risk life to save dog from icy lake in Massachusetts

WELLESLEY, Mass. -- Ed Berger was out for a walk with his two dogs on Sunday when things took a life-threatening turn.

One of his dogs, Tommy, ran toward Lake Waban in Wellesley, Massachusetts. But he crashed through the ice.

"I think like any dog owner would probably do, I felt like I had to do something," Berger said.

Berger shouted to someone nearby to call 911 and jumped in after the pup.

He pulled a boat with him to jump into in case the ice gave out.

"It didn't go as planned and I fell straight through and just pushed the boat forward and didn't have the opportunity to get in in time," he said.

Even knowing crews were on the way, time moved slowly.

"It was minutes, but it felt like hours, you know, I mean, Tommy was so close, yet he was so far," he said.

"Any more than 10 to 15 minutes you're in serious trouble," Wellesley Fire Deputy Chief Matthew Corda said.

Video shows two firefighters in yellow water rescue suits tethered to the shore. They crawl on the ice and grab Berger first and hoisting him out.

Minutes later they go back in to save Tommy.

"They absolutely saved the day, and they were true heroes for doing what they did," Berger said.

Both Berger and Tommy were treated for hypothermia as a precaution but are expected to be okay.

