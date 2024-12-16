Video shows failed ATM heist with truck smashing into Washington Walgreens

PARKLAND, Wash. -- New surveillance footage reveals the dramatic moments when suspects attempted to steal an ATM by driving a truck through a Walgreens in Pierce County.

The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at the Walgreens located on Pacific Avenue, just before 5 a.m, ABC Seattle affiliate KOMO News reported.

In the video, a flatbed pickup truck is seen smashing through the store's front doors. The suspects then attached a cable to the ATM in an effort to drag it away. However, the cable snapped, breaking the ATM in half, while the cash compartment remained securely bolted to the floor.

Despite their efforts, the suspects were unable to retrieve the cash and fled the scene in the truck.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is urging anyone with information about this crime to contact them or submit a tip to their Crime Stoppers line.