Video shows sheriff's deputy climb out of moving patrol vehicle to help driver in Michigan

Video shows a debuty climb into a truck on a busy highway to bring it to a stop after noticing the 63-year-old driver was having a medical issue.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. -- A Michigan sheriff's deputy is being hailed for her actions.

Traffic cameras caught the moment Macomb County Sheriff's Deputy Miron climb from her own vehicle into a moving car.

The sheriff's office said deputies saw a 63-year-old man driving erratically on southbound Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens in a silver GMC Sierra.

When they tried to pull him over, the driver did not stop and continued at about 5 miles per hour, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies pulled up next to the driver and noticed he "appeared to be in a daze, unable to comprehend the requests."

Eventually the driver of the truck rolled down his window and hit his brakes.

That's when Deputy Miron, who was in the passenger side of the patrol vehicle, climbed out of the window into the moving truck.

"I commend Deputy Miron for putting herself in harm's way to help a citizen in need and protect other drivers on the roadway," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said. "Due to her quick thinking and selfless actions, she safely ended what could have been a tragic situation."

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

