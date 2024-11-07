Terrifying video shows road worker survive close call on New York highway

The crash happened on I-81 near Whitney Point, New York.

A terrifying video shows the moment a highway worker jumped out of the way seconds before a box truck crashed into his equipment.

The crash happened at a work zone in I-81 near Whitney Point, New York.

The New York State Department of Transportation shared the video on social media to share the dangerous workers have every day.

There were no serious injuries.

"These crashes are avoidable! Slow down, move over if possible, and stay alert in work zones-these simple actions can save lives," the department said on social media.

