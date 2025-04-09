Terrifying moment black bear charges toward skier caught on camera

The terrifying moment a black bear charged at a skier on April 6 at a Colorado ski resort was caught on camera.

The terrifying moment a black bear charged at a skier at a Colorado ski resort was caught on camera.

The incident happened on April 6 at the Keystone Ski Resort.

Footage filmed by Nathan Lynch, a resort employee, shows the animal charging at the skier as they made their way down a slope.

"We originally heard about the bear at the top of the Schoolmarm beginner trail and raced down Silver Spoon to find the bear," Lynch told Storyful.

Video shows as the skier barely doges the bear.

"We found the bear while he was walking through the trees of connecting runs to get to Montezuma lift," Lynch said. "So, me and my friends went to the run that the bear was heading to next and waited for him to run out. When he did, I thankfully had my camera out."

No injuries were reported.

