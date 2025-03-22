Vigil held in Brooklyn for man fatally stabbed near Barclays Center

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A vigil was held in Brooklyn for a man who was stabbed and killed near the Barclays Center.

9:01 p.m. last Friday was when Marisol Miranda says her son Michael Hernandez took his last breath after being stabbed. At 9:01 p.m. Friday one week later, there was a vigil to remember him.

"He was a fun loving, caring person. He always worried about me and I worried about him. They are all I have is my kids," Miranda says.

"His heart was so pure that it's hard to believe, you just think that it's not true because it honestly doesn't make any sense," said family member Amanda Manso.

When police arrived that night, officers found 27-year-old Hernandez with multiple stab wounds on his abdomen. EMS brought him to a nearby hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Miranda says her son had been going through some challenges recently, dealing with mental health problems and living in a Brooklyn men's shelter, but he had dreams to be a performer, and to go back to school.

"His aura was beautiful. And and that's what I want people to remember, that no matter the struggle, because life and life on life's terms is a struggle," said Miranda.

Now his family and community are in mourning and are pushing for justice.

No arrests have been made... details about what happened still unclear.

"Turn, turn yourself in. Say something. Because if not, we're going to be right here every night waiting. Wait until we see a face. Wait until we see a face. We won't stop," said his sister-in-law Lydia Maldonado.

A funeral for Michael Hernandez is being held Thursday in the Bronx. His mother says he will be transported by a horse and carriage, because she says, he's her prince.

