WABC-TV takes home big wins at Fair Media Council's Folio Awards on Long Island

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The Fair Media Council Folio Awards were handed out on Long Island on Thursday, and Eyewitness News was a big winner.

Journalists, media executives, and influencers came together for the event Thursday morning at the Garden City Hotel in Nassau County.

The work of members of the WABC family was celebrated.

The team took home awards for Best News Documentary and News Podcast Series for "Eyewitness To Gilgo Beach."

Another for environmental and sustainability reporting for "Saving the Sea Turtles."

Also, an award for Health and Wellness reporting for "3 Decades, 3 Cancers."

That award was for reporter Stacey Sager's story about her courageous battle with breast and ovarian cancer throughout her life.

