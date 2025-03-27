School bus crashes, overturns near I-195 in Wall Township; at least 5 injured

Pedro Rivera has breaking details on the crash in Wall Township.

Pedro Rivera has breaking details on the crash in Wall Township.

Pedro Rivera has breaking details on the crash in Wall Township.

Pedro Rivera has breaking details on the crash in Wall Township.

WALL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene of a crash involving an overturned school bus in Wall Township.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday near westbound I-195 on 138 East at Highway 34.

Images from NewsCopter 7 showed a mini school bus on its side.

The roof of the bus appeared to have been cut open.

At least five people sustained injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Route 138 East was shut down. Traffic was being detoured onto Highway 34 South.

Motorists were told to expect delays.

This breaking news story will be updated.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.