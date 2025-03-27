24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
School bus crashes, overturns near I-195 in Wall Township; at least 5 injured

WABC logo
Thursday, March 27, 2025 1:12PM
School bus crash leaves at least 5 hurt in NJ
Pedro Rivera has breaking details on the crash in Wall Township.

WALL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene of a crash involving an overturned school bus in Wall Township.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday near westbound I-195 on 138 East at Highway 34.

Images from NewsCopter 7 showed a mini school bus on its side.

The roof of the bus appeared to have been cut open.

At least five people sustained injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Route 138 East was shut down. Traffic was being detoured onto Highway 34 South.

Motorists were told to expect delays.

This breaking news story will be updated.

----------


