School bus crashes, overturns near I-195 in Wall Township; at least 5 injured

WALL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene of a crash involving an overturned school bus in Wall Township.
It happened shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday near westbound I-195 on 138 East at Highway 34.
Images from NewsCopter 7 showed a mini school bus on its side.
The roof of the bus appeared to have been cut open.
At least five people sustained injuries described as non-life-threatening.
Route 138 East was shut down. Traffic was being detoured onto Highway 34 South.
Motorists were told to expect delays.
This breaking news story will be updated.
