Off-duty firefighter runs into burning Wallington home to rescue victim inside

WALLINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A quick-thinking off-duty firefighter helped rescue a victim from a burning building on Wednesday.

The fire was reported at a home at 108 Wallington Ave. just after 3:15 p.m.

Firefighter Robert Decker, a 20-year veteran of the Wallington Fire Department, was working his full-time job next door as the manager at the Wallington Plumbing Supply.

He ran from his office and entered the burning home with a fire extinguisher put out the blaze and look for anyone inside.

He found a man inside who was partially conscious and got him out of the fire. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

"You're not thinking, you just fall back on your training and the training kicks in," Decker said.

Decker said that as far as he has heard, the man he helped save remains stable.

"We're incredibly proud of Firefighter Decker's bravery and selflessness," said Mayor Melissa Dabal.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

