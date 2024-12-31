Walmart's faux Hermès Birkin bag sells out in latest viral trend

Fashionistas are flocking to Walmart this holiday season to try and snag a new faux luxury bag.

The bag apparently resembles the popular Hermès Birken bag.

But there is one major difference between the two: the price tag.

The Walmart bag is retailing for about $78, while a real Hermès bag can go for tens of thousands of dollars.

The Walmart bag, which has been dubbed the "Wirken" has actually sold out at several stores across the country after shoppers posted it on social media.

