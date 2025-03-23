Scaffolding collapses onto sidewalk shed outside Yeshiva University building in Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City officials are assessing the structural stability of a university building after part of its scaffolding collapsed in Manhattan.

The collapse happened around 9:20am on Sunday at a five-story building part of Yeshiva University on West 185th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

According to inspectors from the NYC Department of Buildings, part of the scaffolding outside of the building's fifth floor dislodged and fell on top of the sidewalk shed below. The impact caused part of the sidewalk shed to collapse as well.

No one was injured as a result of the construction accident, officials say.

Authorities say the building's owners had active work permits to repair the facade at the time of the collapse. In light of the incident, the DOB has ordered all work to be stopped at the site with exceptions for operations by the city's department.

The DOB has also instructed the building's construction contractors and workers from the sidewalk shed company on scene to take action in stabilizing the remaining infrastructure to make the site safe for cleanup operations.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.