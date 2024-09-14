17-year-old boy arrested in wrong-way crash on Henry Hudson Parkway that killed groom-to-be, cousin

The fatal crash happened on the Henry Hudson Parkway back in August.

The fatal crash happened on the Henry Hudson Parkway back in August.

The fatal crash happened on the Henry Hudson Parkway back in August.

The fatal crash happened on the Henry Hudson Parkway back in August.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy after a fiery car crash left a groom-to-be and his relative dead in Washington Heights.

The boy is charged with vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

Last month, authorities say the 17-year-old was driving a pick-up truck down the wrong side of the Henry Hudson Parkway, traveling southbound in the northbound lane, when the crash occurred.

Officials say the boy ended up crashing his truck into a car carrying 38-year-old Kirk Walker Jr. and his 40-year-old cousin before fleeing the scene.

First responders transported the victims to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Walker was supposed to get married to his fiancee, Shauntea Weaver, the day after the fatal accident. Family and friends instead gathered for a vigil in Bergenfield, New Jersey to offer their support and condolences, releasing balloons into the air honoring Walker.

"I have to go home by myself on my wedding day because a reckless driver killed my husband and his cousin," Weaver said.

ALSO READ | Victim in wrong-way crash on Henry Hudson Parkway was supposed to get married

Lucy Yang has the details.

Walker's father said he was hurting during the vigil.

"He wanted to create a bigger family. He's one of the best. If you met him, you would've liked him a lot," his father said.

In addition to his wife, Walker leaves behind three young children.

CeFaan Kim has the exclusive interview with the child's father.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.